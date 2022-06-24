July 13, 2022 -- When Bryn Hammock learned that the babies in her local hospital’s NICU could only spend 2 hours a day with their parents due to COVID-19 restrictions early in the pandemic, the 18-year-old, who lives in Atlanta, wanted to find a way to help.

Her first step: Speaking with her grandmother, Deanna Simmons, 73, a now-retired pediatric nurse who is also her Girl Scout troop leader and knew her granddaughter was looking for a unique Girl Scout Gold Award project.

“Bryn didn’t want to do a routine project,” Simmons says. “So, when a friend observed that one of the nurses at our local hospitals was making these weighted hand-shaped mitts that simulate the feeling of being held by a parent, Bryn got in contact with her.”

That person became Hammock's project advisor, and before long she was assigned a coach, who pushed Hammock to expand the project to help as many people as possible, Simmons says.

At first, Hammock planned to have the team make 30 mitts, Simmons says. But with the help of her grandmother, Hammock knew she could do more. The teen created a pattern, basically two pieces of flannel shaped like an oven mitt with a double stitch, sewn around a pound of Polyfill.