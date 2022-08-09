Sept. 8, 2022 -- Parents who give their infants lactose-reduced infant formula may be setting their children up for an increased risk of obesity in toddlerhood, new research shows.

Researchers have long established that infants who drink infant formula instead of breast milk already carry an increased risk of obesity. But the new study found a difference in the type of formula and obesity outcomes of children.

Babies under age 1 who received lactose-reduced formula made partially of corn syrup solids were at a 10% increased risk of being obese by age 2 than infants who received regular cow’s milk formula.

“This is even another reason to not use a low-lactose formula,” says Mark R. Corkins, MD, division chief of pediatric gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, TN. “Parents think if babies are fussy, or they spit up, they have lactose intolerance, but if you look at the actual numbers, lactose intolerance in infants is rare.”