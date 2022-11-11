Obesity Might Lower Milk Production in Breastfeeding Moms

THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While 8 of 10 mothers breastfeed their newborns for a short time, the number plummets despite recommendations from experts, in part because milk production falls off.

Researchers investigating why that happens found that in women who are obese, inflammation may be the culprit.

Prior research has shown that when a person is obese, chronic inflammation starts in the fat and spreads to organs and systems throughout the body. And that inflammation may disrupt absorption of fatty acids from the blood into body tissues.

These fatty acids are the building blocks for the fats needed to feed a growing infant.

"Science has shown repeatedly that there is a strong connection between the fatty acids that you eat and the fatty acids in your blood,” said lead author Rachel Walker, postdoctoral fellow in nutritional sciences at Penn State University. "If someone eats a lot of salmon, you will find more omega-3s in their blood. If someone else eats a lot of hamburgers, you will find more saturated fats in their blood."