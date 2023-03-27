New Moms Breastfed Longer During Pandemic

MONDAY, May 22, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, when shelter-in-place orders were ongoing, new moms tended to breastfeed their babies about two weeks longer than usual, new research shows.

“Stay-at-home policies enabled parents to continue breastfeeding at home instead of returning to the workplace,” said study co-author Dr. Rita Hamad, an associate professor in family and community medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.

“This suggests a pent-up demand for breastfeeding, which may be stymied by the lack of a national paid family leave policy in the U.S.," Hamad said in a university news release.



The pandemic’s workplace closures in March and April 2020 created a natural experiment for whether the ability for parents of newborns to stay home led to changes in breastfeeding patterns, according to the study.



Using national survey and birth certificate data from 2017 to 2020 for more than 118,000 postpartum women, the researchers examined whether the infants were breastfed and for how long. They studied breastfeeding initiation and duration for babies born both prior to and after shelter-in-place policies.