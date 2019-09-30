Baby Microbiome: Nurturing Your Baby's Healthy Bacteria

By now, you've heard the news: The trillions of bacteria that inhabit your gut and other bodily regions can have a critical impact on your overall health. The same holds true for babies, new research shows.

"The microbiome is important for many aspects of health, from gut health to mental health to immune health, and we're finding that the first couple of months of life is a really critical window for its development," says Meghan Azad, a microbiome researcher and assistant professor of child health at the University of Manitoba.

Recent studies suggest that babies whose microbiome development is disrupted via a cesarean section delivery, early antibiotic use, limited breastfeeding, or other factors are at greater risk for a host of health conditions, including asthma and allergies, respiratory infections, irritable bowel disease, type 1 diabetes, and obesity. But they also suggest that no matter how a baby is delivered, parents can take steps to get baby's bacterial ecosystem off to a good start.