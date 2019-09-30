Childhood in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

The potential for artificial intelligence (AI) to benefit our kids is real. For many of us, it's already integrated into our children's daily routines.

A robot named Milo taps the power of AI to teach children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) better social and verbal skills in 39 U.S. states. Additional new research shows how using social robots at home with ASD kids can improve gaze behaviors, such as the ability to make eye contact with others.

AI also helps educators better predict which young students might struggle with ADHD and other learning disabilities through machine learning (a type of AI). It pulls data from hundreds of schools to identify clusters of at-risk kids that did not match previous diagnostics or who had been overlooked.

But AI is not just for special educational needs. According to a 2019 study conducted by Edison Research and National Public Radio, the number of U.S. households with smart speakers surged by 78% in a single year (2017-18).

More and more kids without cognitive or emotional challenges have access to virtual assistants to learn new languages, improve manners, or even up their organizational skills. And let's not forget Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa, or Google's Assistant, on call to field homework questions at any time.