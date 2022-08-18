To Teri DiCesare, grandmother of two and director of Philadelphia’s House at Pooh Corner daycare center for nearly a half-century, kids’ resilience looks a lot like her daily noontime scene: toddlers and preschoolers -- masks off, lunches out -- chattering. Slurping from juice boxes. Being silly.

“Resilience means adaptability,” says DiCesare. “It means that children adjust to change.”

There’s been a lot of change and upheaval to contend with these past few years. Some grown-ups may shrug off the impact on children, especially on the youngest ones. They say things like, “Kids are resilient. They’ll be fine.”

But it’s more complicated than that.

Children’s resilience -- their ability to thrive in the midst and aftermath of a crisis -- depends on who they are, what their lives were like before, and how the adults around them (including parents, other relatives, and community caregivers) respond.

No doubt, recent events have taken a toll. In a 2020 survey of 1,000 U.S. parents, 71% said the pandemic had negatively affected their child’s mental health. And CDC data show that there were 24% more mental health-related emergency room visits for children ages 5-11 between March and October 2020, compared with the same period in 2019.