The Danger of Internet Challenges

Over the past few years, internet challenges that coax tweens and teens to do things like glue their lips together, eat laundry detergent pods, and even douse themselves with rubbing alcohol and set themselves ablaze have garnered national attention. And in the process, they have frightened their often less tech-savvy parents, who may be one step behind when it comes to their digital usage.

How big of a threat are such pranks? Can parents police them? And, in their efforts to spread the word to warn other parents, are adults inadvertently helping dangerous online challenges to go viral?

According to Adam Pletter, PsyD, a child psychologist based in Bethesda, MD, who specializes in addressing today’s digital issues through online workshops called iparent101, these kinds of teenage dares appear on apps and platforms with heavy kid traffic, such as Snapchat, TikTok, WhatsApp, and YouTube -- basically, anywhere teens gather for messaging or social media.

“I compare them to chain letters of yore,” he says. “They involve some type of scary or exciting set of tasks a kid is instructed to do.”

Much like after receiving a chain letter, “a teen might ask himself, ‘Is this something I want to do? What happens if I don’t?’ Magical thinking comes into play. It creates a level of anxiety that even the strongest of teens has a hard time brushing off. They think, ‘If I don’t do this, something bad will happen.’ Teens are more susceptible, reactive, and emotional. And it’s all by design,” he says.

That’s because brain development in teens is still very much a work in progress.

“A teen’s frontal cortex -- the thinking and executive function part of the brain that’s responsible for prioritizing and critical thinking -- is underdeveloped until age 25 or so. There’s a lack of judgment,” Pletter explains. “However, the emotional part of the brain -- the amygdala -- is overactive by design, because teens need to go out and seek information. It’s part of evolutionary purpose for survival. They’re learning about themselves and the world so they can be safe and successful in it.”