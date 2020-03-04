Math Myths: Are Boys Really Better at Math?

Are boys innately better at math and science?

The question has generated heated debate for decades, with some researchers theorizing that differences in brain activity and hormones give males a mathematical edge from the start.

But new first-of-its-kind research spying on the brains of children while they do math may say otherwise.

“There has been a lot of lore around the potential of boys and girls, but it really hadn’t been tested at the neurobiological level,” says Jessica Cantlon, PhD, a professor of developmental neuroscience at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. “We’re finding that the science doesn’t align with the folk beliefs.”

For one recent study, Cantlon used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to scan the brain activity of 104 children, ages 3 to 10, while they watched educational videos and did math problems. When they compared which brain regions lit up, how much, and in what patterns, they found no statistical differences between boys and girls. And when they assessed the children’s level of brain maturity, specifically in areas associated with math, boys and girls were similar.

In a previous study of 500 children ages 6 months to 8 years, Cantlon found that even in infancy boys and girls were equally interested in concepts involving numbers, and there were no substantive gender differences in older children’s ability to count or understand school-based math concepts.

Yet as early as third grade, previous research shows, a gender gap begins to emerge. By high school, boys generally score higher on math in standardized tests, although not by much. By college age, only about a third of female students in the United States pursue degrees in math and science, and by the time they reach the workforce, men outnumber women in the sciences 4 to 1.

“It raises this question of: If boys and girls start out with similar behaviors and similar brain mechanisms, what is leading them to pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) degrees at such different rates later in life?” she asks. “The arrows are pointing to social factors.”