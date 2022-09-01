Black Families and ‘The Talk’

“Do not turn around. Look straight ahead,” they told Battle and his brother. They explained that staring at the police could be dangerous when you had Black skin. If they didn’t stop staring, Battle’s parents said, the police could pull them over and search their car. Or worse.

It was the mid-1980s. He was 8 years old, sitting in the back of his parents’ car in Virginia with his younger brother, when they noticed a patrol vehicle behind them. The brothers were excited, so they turned around and stared. Battle is Black and his parents, who grew up in the Jim Crow South in the 1950s and ’60s, had some immediate instructions.

What Is ‘The Talk’?

“The Talk” is a catchall term for the conversation many Black parents have with their children about racial issues, especially how best to deal with the police, says Battle, now 45 and a mental health professional with a doctor of education degree in counseling psychology.

Sometimes it’s a conversation that continues over many years. For example, when Battle got his driver’s license in the 1990s, his parents expanded on the talk with something more than the typical instructions on how to parallel park. They talked to him in detail about what to do if he ever got pulled over by the police:

Turn the music down, they told him – even better, tune it to a gospel station so it doesn’t sound threatening. Keep your wallet on the dashboard so that you don’t have to reach into your pants pocket. Keep your glove compartment clear of anything but registration and insurance so you can get to them quickly. If you have to fumble around, police might suspect a weapon.

“My parents would walk us through the process, even down to making sure that the attorney that we got was white,” he says.

“It really informed how I viewed the police,” he says. “I did not necessarily view them as people that were going to help me. I viewed them as people I needed to make sure I didn’t have to engage with.”