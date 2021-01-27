We also knew we wanted to revisit our three-kid plan after each child came along. My mom stayed home to take care of me and my brothers, but I was going to be a working mom, so I needed to make sure I could handle that work-life balance.

My husband and I always wanted to have three children. I was the oldest of four kids and loved being from a big family. My husband was his parents’ only child but had half-siblings who were 18 and 20 years old when he was born. Their age difference played a big part in his desire to have three kids of his own who would have each other as playmates.

Building Our Family of Five

When our oldest daughter, Melody, was born, we were smitten. She was an easy baby, which convinced us to do it all over again pretty quickly. I got pregnant with Daphne when Melody was 14 months old. But the transition to two kids was more of a struggle than I expected. Daphne had colic and I had a C-section scar infection. It wasn’t the glamorous, lovely time I had imagined.

After about 6 months, we finally settled into a little sweet spot. I found my groove as a mom of two, in part because the colic eased, and also because everyone was sleeping better.

Originally, we wanted all our kids to be 2 years apart so we could go through the baby phase all at once, have all the gear, deal with the sleepless nights, and then move into the next phase. But of course, you can’t always plan these things. At first, I was devastated when that spacing didn’t work out. But now, I think having our baby, Julian, 4 years after Daphne was a blessing. I never needed a baby monitor, because any time Julian made a single grunt, Daphne would fly in and say, “Mommy, the baby is awake!” The larger age gap allowed her to really take ownership in her role as a big sister.

And I had built-in help! The girls were too young to babysit, but they were great helpers. They learned responsibility. Of course there were times when we dealt with their fears that I loved the baby most, but it gave me the opportunity to say, “Hey squirt, I love you, your sister, and your brother, all three. The baby just needs different things right now, just like you did when you were a baby.”