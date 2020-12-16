A Lesbian Couple’s Journey to Pregnancy

Female couples come into the process with eggs and a uterus, but they have an important decision to make. Who will carry the pregnancy, and who will provide the egg? The answer comes down to a combination of personal choice and biology.

Lorie Mason was already 42 when she and her wife, Shannon, started the process of having their first child. They decided Shannon, who is almost 8 years younger, would use her egg and carry the pregnancy. “I would have had to do all of these fertility treatments,” Lorie Mason says.

From there, couples can decide to purchase sperm from a donor through a bank, or ask a friend or family member. Lorie Mason says they searched for their donor for months, a process she likened to buying a house. “We were looking for someone with a Polish background because I wanted to tie it into my culture. And blue eyes, because I have blue eyes. We obviously wanted someone who didn’t have any major diseases in their extended family,” she says. They also wanted an open process, to give their children the option of meeting their donor someday.

The most straightforward and cost-effective way for lesbian couples to conceive is through intrauterine insemination (IUI), in which the fertility clinic places the donor sperm directly into the uterus of the partner who is carrying. The clinic can either time the IUI to coincide with the woman’s natural ovulation, or induce ovulation with medication.

IUI doesn’t always work, however. The couple went through seven cycles with no luck. Ultimately, they turned to in vitro fertilization (IVF), which took on the first try.

When both partners want to be part of the process, they can use reciprocal IVF. One partner provides the egg, which is fertilized via IVF. The other partner receives the embryo and carries the pregnancy. But because IVF is expensive and more invasive, “Usually that is not the first pathway couples will go down,” says Suneeta Senapati, MD, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, and director of third-party reproduction at Penn Fertility Care.