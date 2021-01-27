For example, Lynch and her family have a digital curfew for phones and video games. Her boys have a 2-hour maximum of video game time after homework is completed. They shut down their phones an hour before bedtime.

Embrace social media. Still, technology can be a useful way to keep in touch with your teens. If your kids use social media platforms like Instagram or Twitter, consider signing up and “friending” your teen. That way, you can see what they post online. It might also be a good opportunity to teach your teen about being a good “digital citizen” and cyberbullying.

Christine Burke, a registered nurse in Bethlehem, PA, is also founder of the parenting blog Keeper of the Fruit Loops. She uses social media as a communication tool with her teens.

“Social media is not the enemy when it comes to teenagers. It can be a valuable lifeline to when you’re having a really rough day with your teen,” she says. When emotions are running high, sometimes texting your kid a meme or even tagging them in a cute Instagram picture breaks the ice a little bit.

Consider keeping devices in a separate room. Your child shouldn’t have access to screens, like smartphones, tablets, laptops, or TVs, in their bedroom at night.

“One thing that I try to do is I keep my phone charger in a completely different room. That way, I’m not tempted to just check my phone,” Ameenuddin says. “That physically is a good way to distance myself, and that’s what we recommend for families as well.”

Create screen-free zones. This is another great way to create a digital curfew, Ameenuddin says. They can work for the whole family. For example, the dinner table is a good screen-free zone. As a family, agree not to use smartphones or tablets there. This could also include not watching TV during dinner.

Be flexible when needed. This has come in really handy during COVID-19’s forced togetherness, Moreno says.

“I feel like overall, in the pandemic, having a little more grace, and a little more flexibility, seems to be the rules of the road for many different health behaviors,” she says. “But sleep is so important to kids’ health. … For some kids, their sleep is not disrupted, but for other kids, their schedules are really wonky with online school. Protecting sleep is still just as important.”

Setting guidance about cellphone use, internet privileges, and social media use are good ideas.

“I would say it’s completely fine to be flexible when needed. There shouldn’t just be a rigid set of rules,” Ameenuddin says. “It’s more like guidelines.”