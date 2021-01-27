Tips for Single Dads

Build a Support Network

Trusting your own instincts doesn’t mean you can do it all on your own. When Attenasio’s wife died, his wife’s mother and twin sister suggested he and Teddy move from New York City to California. “My sister-in-law has two kids of her own and she helped teach me the ropes. She and my mother-in-law really became my village when I had no clue what I was doing,” he says. “And I became the king of outsourcing. I’ve learned that if there’s something I don’t know how to do, I’ll hire or ask someone to help me with whatever it is.”

Shortly after Powell and his wife divorced, a close friend of his had also split with his girlfriend and was looking for a place to live, so he became a temporary housemate. “He never really did the heavy lifting thing with the kids, but at least there was another person there if I needed to leave for a short time,” Powell says. “If I had an evening gig, I’d get them ready for bed before I left and then he’d watch cartoons with them and put them to bed. That was really helpful. He was like an uncle to the kids.”

In most relationships, there’s a more “social” partner who maintains the family network and makes plans. If you weren’t that person, you may have to stretch yourself to get the support you need. “In our partnership, that was me,” Bentsen says. “We had a tight-knit group of friends we called our ‘book club,’ and our kids are very close with their kids. They’ve been a real network for me to call on. My ex wasn’t really wired that way, so he’s had to learn a new skill. It’s really beneficial to you and the kids for support and continuity.”

If possible, that support network should include your ex. When a major life event, like the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, throws everything into disarray, it’s important to work together to keep things normal for your children.