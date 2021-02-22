Single Mom by Choice: What You Need to Know

During my child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship, when I was learning about childhood development, I had this strong desire to experience all the things I was learning about. I couldn’t stop thinking about what it would be like to be connected with this tiny person that I would give birth to. I wanted to experience all the rewarding challenges that come with it, and hopefully help to shape this human being into something positive for this world. I didn’t want to wait for a partner. I’ve always tried to live my life by doing what I believed and felt was right for me. I stopped waiting on anyone to help me pursue things that I could do myself.

I never saw myself as truly maternal. I’m a girl from L.A., from a large, blended family. I’ve lived all over the country and I’ve been exposed to many cultures. I was truly happy. I told myself that if I didn’t have children by age 35, then I just wouldn’t. But life has its twists.

Supporting Cast

I knew if I was going to do this -- become a single mom by choice (SMBC) -- I would need a village. I went to my grandmother, my dad’s mother, first because she was the matriarch of the family. She asked if she could talk to her pastor about it. I agreed after arming her with my list of reasons, including my age and the time it would take me to find a partner.

She came back a week later and told me though she didn’t agree with it, she would always love me and support me. Most of my family just wanted me to be married first. A few even suggested I check out some dating apps.

But my dad was a fan from day one. He was so happy. He had the godparents picked out a week after I told him. He picked up the sperm for me (it was cheaper than mailing it to the doctor’s office) and he talked to the sperm! He came with me to my doctor appointments and was my birthing coach. I was so blessed to have the support of so many friends and family members.