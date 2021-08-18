How to Help Your Teen Learn to Drive

Learning to drive is an exciting but scary time for both you and your teen. But to learn to drive, they must practice. Here’s how to teach your teen to drive .

Help Your Teen Study for the Learner’s Permit Test

Your teen will need to pass a knowledge test to get their learner’s permit. This test usually covers the basics — identifying road signs, road rules, safe driving practices, and license restrictions. Set a date to take their test, and help them study for a few months leading up to it.‌

If you’ve had your license for a while, helping them study can also refresh your memory. Your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles, or DMV, should have a free handbook. Read through the handbook at the same time as your teen. You can quiz them on the information.‌

Some DMVs also have free online DMV practice tests. Encourage your teen to take the practice test until they consistently get passing marks.