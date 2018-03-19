When Does Online Gaming Become an Addiction?

FRIDAY, April 20, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- For most, playing online video games is largely a harmless hobby. But a new review finds that some fall prey to what experts call "internet gaming disorder."

The concept that gaming could become an addiction first gained traction in 2013 when the disorder was included in the "Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders" (DSM). At the time, the disorder was only listed as a "condition for further study."

Now, a broad review of prior research has done just that.

The new review looks back at more than 40 investigations conducted worldwide between 1991 and 2016. It concludes that -- like other types of addiction -- internet gaming disorder is a complex condition that arises when fun morphs into a loss of control, turning into an obsession.

"Excessive gaming may lead to avoiding negative moods and neglecting 'normal' relationships, school or work-related duties, and even basic physical needs," review author Frank Paulus said in a statement.

Paulus is the head psychologist in the department of child and adolescent psychiatry at Saarland University Hospital in Homburg, Germany.

Still, the investigators stressed that internet gaming addiction remains the exception among players rather than the rule. They note that "for most individuals, computer gaming is an enjoyable and stimulating activity."

The reviewers also point out that the way in which the disorder is defined varies widely among studies and across different cultures, making it hard to draw broad conclusions.

For its part, the DSM states that an "essential feature" of the disorder is having a "persistent and recurrent participation in computer gaming for typically 8 to 10 hours or more per day and at least 30 hours per week." Typically, this involves group games with many remote players.

That definition, said Paulus' team, is "a good starting point." But the researchers argued that it doesn't go far enough.

For example, they concluded that the manual doesn't sufficiently account for the vicious circle that likely envelops gaming addicts. In that scenario, an individual's poor social skills and self-esteem may lead to a gaming obsession, which then further undermines those social skills, and so reinforces the addiction.