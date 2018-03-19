E-Cig Liquid Remains a Poisoning Danger to Kids

MONDAY, April 23, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Following an enormous jump in children's exposures to toxic liquid nicotine from electronic cigarettes, the rate dropped in just one year, new research reveals.

But too many young kids are still being exposed to liquid nicotine, experts say. Among cases that ended up in the emergency department, 93 percent had swallowed the substance.

The annual rate of exposures skyrocketed by nearly 1,400 percent from 2012 to 2015, then fell by 20 percent from 2015 to 2016, the researchers said.

"It's a step in the right direction and something we should be happy about, but these numbers are still too high," said study author Dr. Gary Smith.

"We've still got a lot of work to do, because these exposures are still occurring and we know there are other things we can and should do to reduce exposures in young kids," said Smith. He is director of the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

One thing Smith suggested was to take steps that go beyond 2015 legislation that requires child-resistant packaging for liquid nicotine. The legislation likely contributed to the decline in exposures, the study authors noted.

Electronic cigarettes, known as e-cigarettes, are handheld devices that emit a vapor containing nicotine, flavoring and solvents that users inhale. As e-cigarette use has grown steadily since their introduction in the United States in 2007, so has exposure to the liquid nicotine they contain.

Smith and his colleagues tracked calls to U.S. poison centers about exposures to liquid nicotine and e-cigarettes among children younger than 6, and found that nearly 8,270 exposures took place from January 2012 through April 2017. That number averaged out to 129 calls per month, or more than four per day. Children younger than 3 accounted for 84 percent of the exposures.

And the health consequences of liquid nicotine exposure from e-cigarettes can be dire, Smith warned.

Affected children are more than five times as likely to be admitted to the hospital, and 2.6 times more likely to experience a serious medical outcome compared to children exposed to traditional cigarettes, the findings showed.