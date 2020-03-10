For Teens: Vaping Up, Opioid and Alcohol Use Down

MONDAY, Dec. 17, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Vaping among American teenagers increased dramatically in 2018, with nearly two of every five high school seniors reporting they've tried an e-cigarette during the past year, a new survey reveals.

There was a bit of good news in the report, with teens reporting decreased use of alcohol, tobacco and opioids.

But the vaping trends remained troubling. About 37 percent of 12th graders said they'd vaped within the past 12 months, compared to about 28 percent in 2017, according to the latest Monitoring the Future survey.

Vaping rates also increased by about one-third in younger teens, with about 18 percent of 8th graders and 32 percent of 10th graders reporting they'd tried e-cigarettes in 2018.

"That's a marked increase just over a one-year period," said Dr. Wilson Compton, deputy director of the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse, which funds the survey. "In fact, the investigators pointed out this is the largest increase they've ever seen in a substance product by youth in America," he noted.

After alcohol, vaping is the second-most common form of substance use in the United States, the survey found.

However, marijuana use remains steady among high schoolers, with nearly 6 percent of 12th graders reporting daily use. For the past two decades, daily use among high school seniors has hovered between 5 and 6.6 percent.

"When we see rates of around 6 percent of high school seniors smoking marijuana on a daily or near-daily basis, that's an awful lot of kids whose memory may be impaired and their brains aren't working at full steam at the exact time when they need to be," Compton said.

The survey has tracked drug, alcohol and cigarette use among teens since 1975. This year, 44,482 students from 392 public and private schools participated in the survey.

Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine. Early exposure to nicotine can alter the development of young brains, making teens more vulnerable to addiction throughout their lives, Compton said.

Research also has shown that teens who vape are more likely to take up cigarette smoking, he added.