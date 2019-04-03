Online 'Influencers' Get Kids to Want Junk Food

MONDAY, March 4, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- When a social media "influencer" hawks junk food, young kids may be easily won over, a new study suggests.

British researchers found that when children saw images of two famous YouTube "vloggers" simply holding junk food, they immediately showed a craving for cookies and candy.

Unfortunately, they were not similarly swayed by images of those online stars with healthy foods.

Experts said the findings point to the power of an insidious form of junk food marketing, in which companies pay social media influencers to feature their products.

"Most parents are surprised this exists," said Jennifer Harris, of the University of Connecticut's Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity. "They often have no idea how targeted their kids are when they're online."

Harris, who was not involved in the study, conducts research on food marketing to kids.

She said that in comparison to traditional advertising, it's difficult to study the influence of social media on kids' food preferences.

"There isn't a lot known about it, because it's hard to track what kids are seeing on social media," Harris explained.

So she said she was "excited" to see the new findings, published online March 4 in the journal Pediatrics. They show, through an experimental design, how social media images can immediately influence kids' food choices, Harris said.

For the study, researchers from the University of Liverpool created phony Instagram accounts that appeared to belong to two popular YouTube video bloggers.

Both vloggers -- unidentified by the researchers -- are young adults who are popular with British children and have 4 to 12 million subscribers to their YouTube channels and their real Instagram accounts.

Researchers then recruited 176 girls and boys aged 9 to 11 and randomly assigned them to one of three groups.

All of the kids viewed a handful of images from the mock Instagrams: One group saw images in which the vloggers were holding healthy food, like fresh fruit; a second group saw them holding chocolate cookies or other junk food; the third group saw them holding nonfood items, such as sneakers.