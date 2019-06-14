Fisher-Price Recalls 71,000 More Infant Sleepers

June 28, 2019 -- About 71,000 Play Yard products that include inclined infant-sleeper attachments have been recalled by Fisher-Price.

There have been no reported injuries or deaths involving the inclined-sleeper attachment included with Fisher-Price's Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

However, more than 30 infant deaths have occurred with other inclined sleeper products. About 4.1 million units of the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper were recalled in April after being linked to at least 10 deaths, the Associated Press and CBS News reported.

The new recall is for Fisher-Price play yard model numbers CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24 and DJD11. Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined-sleeper attachment and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher, the CPSC said.