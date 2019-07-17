Harmful Germs in Ocean Water? How to Tell

July 17, 2019 -- When you go to the beach, you probably worry about things like sunburn or drowning. But there’s something else to consider: bacteria in the water.

Recent cases of flesh-eating bacterial infections have made headlines, yet you’re far more likely to wind up with nausea, diarrhea, or a respiratory infection after a trip to the beach. Researchers estimate bacteria in the waterways cause more than 90 million cases of stomach, respiratory, ear, eye, and skin-related illnesses every year in the U.S., while fewer than 1,500 cases of necrotizing fasciitis (aka flesh-eating bacteria) happen here annually, from any cause.

“Fecal matter, like from sewage discharge, is responsible for a lot of the pollution,” says Mark Mattson, president of Swim Drink Fish, an organization that promotes safe water. “After it rains, urban beaches are often contaminated from the runoff. And in rural areas, it’s agricultural pollution.”

So how can you know if it’s safe to swim? Across the United States, local, state, territorial, and tribal health agencies monitor the water quality at coastal and Great Lakes beaches. They all do their own testing, and not every beach is tested daily. Typically, testing checks for E. coli bacteria in freshwater and enterococcus bacteria -- which indicate fecal contamination -- in ocean water. If levels go beyond a federally established limit, the beach should be closed to swimming.

There is no national requirement to post signs on beaches when the water is contaminated. Those notices are handled at the state and local levels. But to find out if your favorite beach is safe, you don’t necessarily have to track down the local testing organization. Instead, you can find it all in one place: