Recall: Baby Neck Supports for Suffocation Risk

July 24, 2019 -- A Colorado company has recalled infant neck and head supports sold nationwide because they could suffocate the child.

The Boppy Co. says two styles of its Boppy Head and Neck Support are included in the recall. The products are used as an accessory to infant swings, bouncers, and strollers.

They were sold from March 2019 through May 2019 at Target, Buy Buy Baby, and other stores, as well as online at Amazon.com for about $20.

Three customers have complained to Boppy that the product caused their child’s head to be pushed forward, chin to chest, but no injuries were reported.

The recall includes Ebony Floral and Heathered Gray supports with model numbers 4150114 and 4150117. The model number is printed on the fabric label of the support.