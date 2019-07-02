Recall: 5.7 Million Contigo Kids Water Bottles

Aug. 28, 2019 -- About 5.7 million Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles have been recalled in the United States because the clear silicone spout can detach and pose a choking hazard to children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says.



About 157,000 of the bottles were sold in Canada and about 28,000 sold in Mexico.

Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout detaching, including 18 spouts found in children's mouths, according to the CPSC.

The water bottles were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores across the U.S. and online on various websites from April 2018 through June 2019 for between $9 and $24.

The base and cover of the clear spout on the recalled bottles are black. The bottles come in three sizes (13 ounce, 14 ounce and 20 ounce) and in solid colors, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors. The bottles were sold individually and in two- and three-packs.

Consumers should stop using the recalled water bottles and take them away from children, the CPSC said. Contact Contigo (1-888-262-0622) for a free replacement lid.

