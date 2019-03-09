Teen's Fussy 'Junk Food' Diet Leaves Him Blind

TUESDAY, Sept. 3, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Can a steady diet of junk food rob you of your vision?

A new case report suggests it's possible: After years of eating only potato chips, French fries, cold cuts and white bread, a 17-year-old British boy went blind.

Despite his bad eating habits, his body mass index, a standard measure of obesity, remained normal. But the lack of essential vitamins and minerals took its toll. Anemia set in, his bone mineral density plummeted, and his levels of vitamin B-12, vitamin D, copper and selenium all cratered.

That triggered "nutritional optic neuropathy," the investigators said, a rare form of optic nerve damage more common in food-starved developing nations. If left untreated, it can lead to permanent vision loss.

"It is not that the junk food had a toxic effect on his vision, but that he wasn't eating nutritious and varied foods," explained study author Denize Atan. She is a consultant senior lecturer with Bristol Medical School at the University of Bristol.

A picky eater since about the age of 11, the boy purposely avoided certain food textures, subsisting entirely on processed carbs, ham slices and sausage.

"Most of his diet was fat and carbohydrate, which contain a lot of calories," Atan said. That meant his height and weight stayed normal, masking his condition, even as his nutrient intake steadily dwindled.

And that's a problem, she said, because "there are multiple vitamins and minerals that are important for eye health."

Those include vitamin A, vitamin B1 (thiamine), vitamin B2 (riboflavin), vitamin B3 (niacin), vitamin B6 (pyridoxine), vitamin B9 (folate), vitamin B12 (cobalamin), iron, calcium, magnesium, and copper.

"Perhaps if he'd only eaten fish and vegetables, he wouldn't have run into problems," Atan added. But as things stood, by age 14 the teen developed chronic fatigue, hearing loss and vision problems. By 17, nutritional optic neuropathy had taken hold, stealing most of his central "reading" vision.

The patient's peripheral "navigation" vision remained intact. And vitamin replacement treatment did restore some color vision loss, said Atan. But the damage to the boy's optic nerves was largely irreversible.