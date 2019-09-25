TUESDAY, Nov. 26, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Efforts to reduce choking deaths among young children seem to have paid off: A new report finds the number of kids dying from choking on household objects has plummeted 75% since 1968.

Regulations, more education about choking hazards and guidelines from organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics have likely all played a role in the downward trend, said study author Dr. John Cramer.

Cramer said that regulations may have played the most significant role in reducing child deaths from choking on small objects.

"Some of the regulations from the last 50 years have forced people to do the right thing. When you buy toys or cribs now, products are designed so that they can't be choked on. If you're a parent and you go buy a crib, you don't have to think about buying a crib with small parts; it's already regulated," Cramer said. He's an assistant professor of otolaryngology -- head and neck surgery at Wayne State University in Detroit.

One example cited by the study authors is a 1979 law regarding products designed for young children. Products made for young children can no longer contain parts small enough to fit into a test cylinder that is approximately the size of the airway of a child younger than 3.

For the study, the researchers reviewed national data from 1968 through 2017. In 1968, there were 719 deaths in children from choking on an object. By 2017, that number was down to 184.

Children under 3 are most at risk from choking, and they've also had the most significant drops in choking death rates over time, the study authors noted.

"Choking hazard warnings for toys used in children under age 3 have probably had the biggest benefit over time. This is a developmental stage where kids are oral and exploratory, often putting things in their mouths," Cramer said.

The database used by the researchers didn't have specific information about the types of objects that kids choke on, but Cramer said that small, round objects may be just the right size to block the airway.