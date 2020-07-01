Study: Young Women Getting Pelvic Exams They Don’t Need

Jan. 7, 2020 -- Every year, millions of adolescents and young women are having Pap smears and pelvic examinations they may not need, according to a new study.

National guidelines recommend these invasive exams not be routinely done until a young woman turns 21. But a new study in JAMA Internal Medicine found that more than 2 million girls and young women below that cutoff receive a Pap test each year -- and nearly three-quarters of them may not be needed.

The study examined data from the National Survey of Family Growth that focused on responses to questions about gynecological care from more than 3,400 young women aged 15 to 20 gathered from 2011 to 2017. They were asked if in the last 12 months they’d received a bimanual pelvic exam -- an exam in which a doctor or nurse puts one hand inside the vagina and the other on the abdomen -- or a Pap smear, which is a cancer screening test in which an instrument is inserted into the vagina to take sample cells for testing.

When participants said they had been given either or both exams, the survey requested the reason they’d been told for them. “We were able to define a group who weren’t having symptoms as far as we could tell. They weren’t being considered for an IUD, weren’t being treated for a sexually transmitted infection,” says George Sawaya, MD, senior author of the study and a professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at the University of California, San Francisco. “We wanted to find the proportion that seemed to be asymptomatic but getting these exams anyway.”

Using that data, Sawaya and his co-authors estimate that nearly one-quarter of young women aged 15-20 have received a pelvic exam in the last year. That’s 2.6 million girls. More than half of the exams -- 1.4 million -- may not have been needed. While the number who received a Pap smear was smaller, at 2.2 million, the fraction of instances that may not have been necessary was higher.