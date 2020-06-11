Experts: White Parents Must Face Discomfort on Race

June 11, 2020 -- Like many other white parents, Alicia and Jim Field are grappling with the stark images of George Floyd’s killing and how to explain it, and the ensuing racial unrest, to their children.

The couple and their 3 children -- Jeremiah, 16, Samantha, 14, and Joseph, 9 -- live in Burke, VA.

“I think that what this is encouraging people to do is have conversations that maybe you don’t normally have, because you just assume people feel that way or you don’t want to know because it’s an uncomfortable conversation to have,” says Alicia Field.

She says she was watching TV news coverage of Floyd’s death with Joseph when he asked what was happening.

“I said, ‘That police officer did a very bad thing. He made a bad choice, and that man died as a result of that choice,’ and he said, ‘But why did he do that?’ And I said I don’t know.”

Jim Field thinks the recent events have led to more discussions in his house and that his kids are receptive.

“I think that that has allowed for this opportunity to have these deeper, meaningful conversations with our kids and with our community,” he says.