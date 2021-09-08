Britney Spears' Father Files Petition to End Conservatorship

Sept. 8, 2021

Jamie Spears, the father of pop star Britney Spears, filed a petition on Tuesday seeking to end the 13-year court-ordered conservatorship which gives him financial control of her career and finances.

In the petition, Jamie Spears referred to the June court hearings at which his daughter told a probate judge the arrangement was “abusive” and said she’s been “traumatized.”

"Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship,” Jamie Spears said in his petition, according to CNN. “She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy.

“She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding.

"As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance," the filing said.It’s not clear when Jamie Spears might stop acting as the conservator of his daughter’s estate, a role he took in 2008 after highly publicized incidents in which she acted erratically, sometimes while being pursued by paparazzi.

In June he said he planned to step down as conservator but didn’t say when.

In a statement Tuesday, Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said: "This filing represents another legal victory for Britney Spears -- a massive one -- as well as vindication for Ms. Spears. It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath."

Britney Spears, 39, said during a court hearing that she wanted to press charges against her father for "conservatorship abuse."

Britney Spears, 39, has not filed her own petition to end the conservatorship, though she did ask a judge to remove her father as the conservator, The New York Times said.