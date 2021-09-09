The Hidden Costs of School Shootings

Sept. 9, 2021 -- Heather Martin and her choir classmates were doing vocal warmups at Columbine High School on a spring morning in 1999 when a student burst into the room, warning about gunshots downstairs. Soon, Martin recalls, a teacher rushed in and told the class, “‘They’re coming up the stairs. You have to hide.’”

Martin, then a 17-year-old senior, crammed into the second-floor choir office with 59 other students. They barricaded the door. Fire alarms were blaring, but they could hear gunshots and screams, perhaps from the hallways or the nearby library.

In the packed office, “Kids were crying, praying, hugging each other, talking to each other, but also trying to remain quiet,” Martin says. As time dragged on, the room grew hot. Students climbed up and removed ceiling tiles to fan the room. Then they had another idea: They wrote their names on the ceiling tiles.

“In case something should happen, people would know that we were there,” Martin says, her voice still catching slightly after 22 years.

We have had two school shootings in three days here in North Carolina.



The problem of guns in our schools never went away, we just didn't have kids in schools for a year. — Ted Corcoran (RedTRaccoon) (@RedTRaccoon) September 1, 2021

The students huddled for 3 hours before a SWAT team reached them and escorted them from the building. The Columbine assailants, two boys from Martin’s senior class, had taken their own lives after killing one teacher and 12 students and wounding many more. Martin wasn’t physically injured, nor had she lost anyone close. But as an indirect victim, she struggled with the psychological fallout for years.

In the 2 decades since the Columbine High School shooting in Littleton, CO, gun violence has continued to plague U.S. schools. Not all are mass shootings like Columbine, Sandy Hook, or Parkland. Some involve a single fatality, such as the recent death of Bennie Hargrove, a 13-year-old middle school student in Albuquerque, NM. He died Aug.13 after a classmate shot him during their lunch break, only 3 days into the new school year. According to news reports, witnesses told police that the shooter, also 13, opened fire after Hargrove told him to stop bullying a friend.

No federal agency tracks school shootings. But according to research from The Washington Post, since Columbine, an estimated 256,000 children at 278 schools have been exposed to gun violence during school hours.