More American Teens Carrying Guns These Days

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, April 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you think teen gun violence is not a pressing issue, a new study suggests otherwise.

Researchers found the percentage of U.S. teenagers carrying handguns has risen by 41% over the past two decades -- with notable increases seen among white teens from higher-income families.

The researchers tracked handgun carriage among 12- to 17-year-olds between 2002 and 2019. At the outset, 3.3% said they'd carried a handgun at least once in the past year. By 2019, that had grown to 4.6%.

But the trends were not uniform: White teenagers reported the biggest increase in handgun carriage, while the rate declined among Black and Native American kids, and held fairly steady among Hispanic teens.

Meanwhile, patterns based on family income reversed: Twenty years ago, teens from the lowest-income families had the highest rate of handgun carriage. By 2019, that distinction went to kids from the wealthiest families.

Researchers said it all points to shifts in the demographics of the typical teen gun-carrier.

"What was true in the '90s may not be true today," said researcher Naoka Carey, a doctoral candidate at Boston College. "Let's not make assumptions about which kids are carrying handguns."

What the study cannot answer, she said, is why handgun carriage is rising among some teens and declining among others.

The data come from an annual U.S. federal survey that asks teenagers nationwide about various health-related topics. One question asks them to report the number of times in the past year they carried a handgun.

It does not, however, dig into context, said Alex McCourt, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health who studies gun policy.

"Why are they carrying a gun?" he said. "Do they feel they need it for protection?"

As for why the overall carriage rate rose over time, McCourt pointed to one potential factor: the general "loosening" of restrictions on carrying a concealed weapon. In many states today, adults who legally possess a gun can carry it without a permit.