May 25, 2022 – As the parents of the 19 children shot dead Tuesday in Uvalde, TX, by an 18-year-old gunman grapple with unspeakable grief and funeral preparations, the survivors and their families are dealing with their own angst, and likely much more.

While the parents understandably feel lucky that their children made it out, what about the long-term effect on their children of witnessing that carnage, of seeing classmates, friends, teachers die violently as they stood by, helpless and fearful?

The outcome over the next few days, months, and years depends on many things, but how parents address the trauma, both immediately and long-term, can make a huge difference, experts say.

Post-Traumatic Growth

Best case long-term scenario? Survivors can have what experts call post-traumatic growth – reaching out to give back to society, to make the world a better place, changing who they are and their view of the world.

A prime example of post-traumatic growth: A month after a 19-year-old gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, on Valentine's Day 2018, an army of survivors from that day's bloodbath headed to Washington, DC, for the now-famous March for Our Lives. The student-led demonstration, with hundreds of thousands of supporters marching, called for gun control legislation and an end to gun violence. It remains a vibrant nonprofit organization still advocating for universal background checks and more support of mental health services.