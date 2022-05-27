May 27, 2022 -- Amy Chambers is planning a visit soon with the principal of her son's elementary school in Joplin, MO. The grade level of the 19 children killed in the Tuesday school shooting in Uvalde, TX, was not unnoticed by her. Her son, the youngest of her three, is also a fourth grader.

Chambers, a church secretary in Joplin, thinks the security to get into her son's school is good, but she has questions about how the school's individual classrooms would handle an intruder.

When one of her older children was at a college meeting about security, she remembers hearing the speaker talk about having the entire class throw things at an intruder to deflect attention, and perhaps then attack. "I want to visit with our school about that," she says, and find out, "Do they have individual class protocols" to deal with the what-ifs.

Likewise, Dana Pustetta, a television camera operator in Long Beach, CA, and the father of a 5-year-old daughter, plans to get info about the security situation at her school.