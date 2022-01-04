June 21, 2022 – In July 2020, reality star Khloe Kardashian appeared on the television show The View. During her segment, Kardashian, who has 255 million followers on Instagram, touted the benefit of migraine drug Nurtec ODT.

She became a paid spokesperson for Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, maker of the migraine drug, a few weeks before her visit to the popular daytime talk show

A Biohaven promotional video aired during the show – an example of a growing trend of drug and medical companies hiring celebrities, patients, and advocates to tout their products

These “influencers” build niche followings on social media and build trust with their audiences through sharing their day-to-day experiences, personal accounts, and “life hacks.” They often get paid to market products online.

But unlike a typical influencer, patient influencers, or patient advocates, share their experiences with a particular medical condition, often for money or free or discounted products.

“It literally works within, for me, 15 minutes. And anyone with a migraine, for 15 minutes, of pure agony, they’re like knives in my head,” Kardashian told viewers about the migraine drug back in July 2020. “So, to have this relief, and to not be in a fog afterwards … I’m able to just go with the rest of my day.”