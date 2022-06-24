June 30, 2022 – Six-year-old Grant Brown was not a strong swimmer. His mother told counselors that when she dropped him off on his first day at a North Carolina day camp. Carolynne Brown was assured the boy would be supervised.

The lifeguard, a collegiate swimmer, never got that info, according to local reporting. On that day in July 2013, she was the only certified guard for 30-some campers plus adults – as many as 60 swimmers in all – in the pool at the gated community's athletic center. Her view was compromised as she had no elevated chair.

Two young sisters found Grant at the bottom of the outdoor pool. Video later showed the boy struggling for 2½ minutes. When his mother, exercising nearby, rushed to the scene, she saw CPR being tried on her son. Grant was blue.

She called her husband, Jeff Brown, PsyD, back home in Boston, where he's a professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School and has a private practice. Remembering that call and Grant's death in the hospital the next night, Brown doesn't just express his own shock and grief.