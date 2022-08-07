Growing awareness of the harm of mass media images came along with the rise of digital editing programs like Photoshop and with the advent of social media. On one level, says Jennifer Harriger, PhD, a psychologist at Pepperdine University in California, the images seen on social media are an extension of those seen in advertisements. They promote the same beauty ideals and often sell the same products. And although many on social media like to pretend that their photos are spur-of-the-moment snaps, the reality is that most influencers heavily edit their images using Photoshop, digital filters, and more.

Not surprisingly, more research is revealing that social media has the same strong links between negative body image and eating disorder behaviors as traditional mass media. What makes social media potentially more tricky, Mills explains, is that the images shown aren't just celebrities, they're also classmates and co-workers. Adding fuel to the fire is that the images are constantly changing and are tailored to each person's interests.

"You could pick up an issue of Cosmo back in the day and another one wouldn't come out for another month, so there was a finite amount of content that you could see. There's an infinite amount on social media," she says.

This creates what researchers like Choukas-Bradley call a "perfect storm," where images of idealized bodies join with adolescent female culture to emphasize the importance of a body type that is impossible to obtain.

"To me, it's an illustration of the way in which a body has become a source of potential capital and social mobility in our societies," says Rachel Rodgers, PhD, a psychologist at Northeastern University in Boston. "They're not just promoting the idea that you should look like this, but that you could look like that if you only spent the time, money, and energy on the right products and services. That there's a powerful sort of moral obligation to look that way."

Social media whistleblowers such as Frances Haugen – who testified before Congress about how social media sites harm children – have revealed that companies like Meta (which owns Facebook and Instagram) and TikTok are well aware of the impact their platforms have on the health and well-being of their youngest users, Harriger explains.