Gun Deaths Rose 30% Among U.S. Kids in a Decade

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, July 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A grim new analysis finds that American youth became 30% more likely to die as a result of gun violence over the past decade.

The jump in risk appears to have been largely driven by big spikes in gun-related suicides, as well as increases in all manner of gun-related deaths among both girls and non-Hispanic white kids, investigators found.

In fact, “the last decade may have seen the most marked increase to date in firearm deaths among children,” noted study co-author Jagdish Khubchandani, a professor of public health at New Mexico State University, in Las Cruces.

Khubchandani said the findings unfortunately did not come as a shock, “given the constant increase in firearm ownership and access” in the United States.

Still, the results are sobering. By 2020, he said, losing one’s life at the hand of firearms was pegged as the leading cause of death among children.

There was one caveat, however: those states with thelowest gun violence death rate over the course of the prior decade turned out to be the ones that also had the most stringent gun regulations. And that, said Khubchandani, suggests there might be a legislative way to protect American kids going forward.

Khubchandani and his University of Toledo study co-author James Price pointed to prior statistics that indicate gun violence poses a well-established threat to American minors.

For example, they noted that gun-related deaths among American kids under the age of 15 account for 90% of all such deaths around the world when taking into account all wealthy industrialized nations.

And in 2019, gun-related accidental injury, murder and suicide accounted for three of the top 10 leading causes of death among American kids under the age of 13.

To explore a decade’s worth of gun violence trends among American youth, Khubchandani and Price pored over data that had been compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All the gun deaths in question occurred among boys and girls aged 19 and younger. Some of the deaths were deemed accidental, while others were the result of suicide, murder or interactions of a criminal nature.