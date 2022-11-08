Aug. 10, 2022 – No parent expects their child’s life to be at risk when they climb into a bouncy castle, but windy days and poor regulations can quickly turn glee into terror.

In the past 2 decades, researchers found almost 500 injuries and nearly 30 deaths not only from high-wind-related bounce house incidents, but also slip-ups in setting up the popular toys. In one tragic incident, s ix children in Australia died at school last year after plunging over 30 feet out of a bounce house that was whisked into the air by a sudden gust of wind.

“Year after year, all over the world, inflatable houses are being carried away by the wind and causing unforeseen injuries and accidents,” says Thomas Gill, PhD, a professor of environmental science at the University of Texas at El Paso, who helped with a recent study on wind-related bounce house events. “Probably most of these incidents could have been prevented by careful planning, watching the weather, or being more diligent about securing the bounce house to the ground.”