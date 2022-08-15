Lead Poisoning, Systemic Racism Are Harming Black Kids' Test Scores

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Aug. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It's well known that exposure to lead can harm young children's brain development. Now a new study suggests that racial segregation may be compounding the detrimental effects of lead on Black children.

The study, of close to 26,000 schoolchildren, found that Black children with elevated blood lead levels had worse scores on standardized reading tests. And that effect was made worse when they also lived in neighborhoods that were highly racially segregated.

The specific reasons for the findings are unclear, researchers said. But neighborhood segregation has deep roots in history, where practices such as "redlining" isolated many Black Americans in areas with high poverty rates and little to no investment.

"Residential segregation is not an accident," said lead author Mercedes Bravo, an assistant research professor at the Duke Global Health Institute in Durham, N.C. "It's the result of many years of structural racism that separated people into different neighborhoods."

Lack of investment in predominantly Black neighborhoods has historically meant fewer businesses, fewer job opportunities, poorer housing and difficulty accessing basics ranging from grocery stores to health care.

The new findings suggest that those factors can "interact" with lead exposure to worsen Black children's reading performance, according to Bravo.

Lead is a naturally occurring metal that can cause serious health effects if it accumulates in the blood. Children under 6 are particularly vulnerable, as lead can damage their developing brains and cause learning or behavioral problems.

Lead was once widely used in house paints and gasoline. While those practices were phased out decades ago in the United States, there are still many ways for children to be exposed, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Children living in homes built before 1978 -- when lead-based paint was banned -- can be at risk if that old paint is still in place, and is chipped or peeling.

Kids can also be exposed by playing in lead-contaminated soil -- near highways, factories or airports, for example -- or by drinking water that flows through lead pipes.