Pandemic Saw Rise in Opioid Prescriptions Given After Childbirth

WEDNESDAY, April 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- New mothers who gave birth early in the pandemic filled far more opioid prescriptions than American women did previously, raising concerns about the potential for narcotic misuse.

About 38% of more than 460,000 women who gave birth from July 2018 through December 2020 were prescribed opioids for postpartum pain management, according to the University of Georgia study.

But there was a nearly 3 percentage point increase in the number of opioid prescriptions filled after March 2020 — when a national emergency was declared in the United States — than before the health crisis began.

The opioids these mothers were prescribed were also higher strength, the researchers noted.

“A lot of women receive opioids for treatment of pain during the postpartum period, but they are a particularly vulnerable group because many of them haven’t used opioid medications before,” said Emily Lawler, co-author of the study and an assistant professor in the School of Public and International Affairs.