Is Your Teen Ready to Drive?

Does your teen constantly lose his stuff? Have trouble remembering to turn in her homework? Get easily distracted? If so, pause before handing over the car keys.

That’s the takeaway of mounting research suggesting that young drivers with poor working memory are significantly more likely to have a car accident. Working memory is the cognitive skill that enables people to pay attention in real time and make decisions in the face of distractions.

“When you’re driving, you have to integrate what is going on with the road and street lights and traffic with what’s on the radio and your passengers, all in a way that enables you to drive safely,” says Daniel Romer, PhD, research director at the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania. “That all challenges your working memory.”

Automobile crashes are the leading cause of injury and death for U.S. adolescents, killing 2,300 annually.

Risk generally tends to fade with young adulthood. Even a novice 22-year-old has a lower chance of crashing than an equally novice 16-year-old. Since certain areas of the brain, including those that control working memory, don’t fully develop until early adulthood, Romer’s team began to wonder if crash risk had something to do with brain development.

They followed 118 youth from ages 11 and 13 to 18 and 20, assessing working memory annually. When they followed up 2 years later with a survey about their driving experiences, about 30% had been in at least one accident. Those who had developed working memory more slowly were more likely to have crashed, according to the study published in Jama Network.

“People tend to think adolescents are just reckless, but it turns out you can’t generalize,” Romer says. “Developmentally, one 16-year old can be wildly different than another.”

Previous studies have linked poor working memory with reckless and inattentive driving. One, published in 2019, found young drivers with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), which often comes with working memory deficits, receive more traffic tickets and are 62% more likely to crash within a month of getting their license.