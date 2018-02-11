Could the Appendix Be Key to Parkinson's Disease?

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 31, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Long belittled as inconsequential, the appendix is hardly the rock star of body organs. But its reputation may get a boost from new research that suggests that removing it may lower the risk for Parkinson's disease.

The finding follows an analysis that examined how appendix removal surgery (appendectomy) affected Parkinson's risk among 1.6 million Swedish residents.

The study couldn't prove cause and effect, but it found that appendectomy lowered Parkinson's risk by roughly 20 percent.

"This is a tissue that most people consider to be a useless organ. It's attached to the large intestine, and it's removed as a very common surgical practice," said study author Viviane Labrie. She's a neuroscientist with the Center for Neurodegenerative Science at the Van Andel Research Institute in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The new findings suggest, "that the appendix may be a tissue site that plays a role in the initiation of Parkinson's disease," she said.

Why? "The hallmark pathology of Parkinson's disease in the brain is Lewy bodies, which is characterized by a clumped form of a protein called alpha-synuclein," Labrie explained.

What's more, clumps of this protein are found in the intestinal tract and are "present in the appendixes of all of us," sometimes years before Parkinson's symptoms arise, she said.

So, "we think that if in rare events [such protein clumps] were to escape the appendix and enter the brain, this could lead to Parkinson's disease." How? Simply by traveling up the nerve that connects the intestinal tract directly to the brain, Labrie said.

Parkinson's attacks the nervous system and results in a progressive loss of both motor function and many non-motor functions.

Common among the complications of Parkinson's is the onset of gastrointestinal dysfunction -- including constipation -- which can actually precede mobility loss by as much as 20 years. This signaled a potential link between Parkinson's onset and the appendix, the researchers explained.

To investigate, researchers pored over data previously collected by the Swedish National Patient Registry. The registry is unique because since 1964 it has maintained a full record of diagnoses and surgeries for a huge swath of the Swedish patient pool.