Ozzy Osbourne has Parkinson's Disease

Jan. 21, 2020 -- Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne revealed Tuesday that he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

In an appearance on Good Morning America, the 71-year-old musician also said he was diagnosed with pneumonia and suffered a fall in his Los Angeles home in the past 12 months, People reported.

"I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves," said Ozzy, who was joined on the show with wife Sharon Osbourne and children Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne.

Ozzy said he's now taking Parkinson's medication and nerve pills, People reported.

"It's PRKN2," Sharon said, adding that Ozzy's Parkinson's disease is "not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination."

"It's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day," she added.