New Insights Into Parkinson's Hallucinations

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, May 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Parkinson's disease is widely seen as a movement disorder, but it can cause an array of symptoms, including hallucinations. Now a new study has shed light on what is happening in the brain during those disturbances.

The study focused on Parkinson's patients who have so-called presence hallucinations -- a false feeling that another person is nearby.

Researchers found that they were able to induce the hallucinations in a group of Parkinson's patients using a fairly simple "robot ghost test" -- which involved a robotic arm that touched the patient's back.

That, in turn, allowed them to map the brain activity that seemed to underlie the hallucinations -- including disrupted connections in parts of the brain's frontal and temporal lobes.

Experts said the findings -- reported April 28 in the journal Science Translational Medicine -- could lead to a better understanding of Parkinson's hallucinations.

One eventual hope, the researchers said, is to develop an objective way to diagnose and delve into individual patients' hallucinations.