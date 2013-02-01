Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson's May Help Long Term

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Parkinson's disease patients can get symptom relief with deep brain stimulation (DBS) therapy that lasts over the long term, a new study shows.

Over 15 years, patients who received DBS, which requires surgical implantation, had significant improvement in motor symptoms and less need for medication, researchers found.

"Our study, for the first time, supports the efficacy of deep brain stimulation in the very long term -- 15 years after surgery and 25 years since Parkinson's diagnosis," said senior researcher Dr. Elena Moro, director of the Movement Disorders Unit at Grenoble Alpes University in France.

"Indeed, after an average of 15 years after surgery, patients could experience improvement, compared to before surgery," she said. "Moreover, we could still observe a marked reduction of anti-Parkinson's medication and improvement of quality of life, compared with before the intervention."

Patients with Parkinson's disease no longer make dopamine, which affects their speech, walking and balance. Symptoms can be partially relieved by the drug levodopa, which temporarily restores dopamine.