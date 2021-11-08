Dancing to Music Can Curb Parkinson’s Disease Progression

Aug. 11, 2021 -- When J.M. Tolani was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 49, he was devastated.

“I felt as though I had been hit by a truck. Everything felt like it came to a standstill. My life was altogether changed,” he tells WebMD.

Originally a photojournalist, Tolani was no longer able to travel the world carrying heavy equipment and had to give up the profession he loved, which contributed to his emotional struggle.

Then he discovered dancing, which was recommended by a member of a support group he was attending. He began taking classes with Dance for PD, a specialized dance program for people with Parkinson’s disease, their families, friends, and care partners.

“I found I could move, and the dancing seemed to provide a replacement for the dopamine I lost in the brain. Dancing motivates me and makes me happy, flexible, and mobile,” Tolani says.

The benefits Tolani receives from dancing have been corroborated by a substantial body of scientific research, most recently a study that showed that patients with mild to moderate Parkinson’s slowed the progression of their disease by participating in dance training with music for an hour and a quarter per week.

“The classes were very beneficial for these individuals with PD, and we know that dance activates brain areas, even in people without PD,” senior investigator Joseph DeSouza, PhD, an associate professor in the Department of Psychology at York University in Toronto, tells WebMD.