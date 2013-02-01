More Americans Are Dying From Parkinson's Disease

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Oct. 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The number of Americans who are dying from Parkinson's disease has jumped by 63% in the past two decades, new research shows.

The fresh analysis also revealed that men face double the risk of dying from the progressive and incurable disease than women. A notably higher death rate was also seen among white people, as compared with peers of other racial/ethnic backgrounds.

"The message is straightforward," said study author Dr. Wei Bao. "This study showed that an increasing number of people died from Parkinson's disease during the past 20 years, and this cannot be simply explained by population aging."

Bao is an associate professor in the department of epidemiology at the University of Iowa's College of Public Health, in Iowa City. He and his colleagues published their findings online Oct. 27 in the journal Neurology.

According to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Parkinson's affects roughly 1 million Americans and more than 6 million people around the world.