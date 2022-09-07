Research Reveals Cause of 'Freezing' Gait in Parkinson's

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers think they've figured out why Parkinson's disease causes a person's limbs to become so stiff that at times they can feel frozen in place.

Using a robotic chair equipped with sensors, a research team has linked the activation of leg muscles in Parkinson's patients with a region of the brain called the subthalamic nucleus.

This oval-shaped brain area is involved in movement regulation, and data from the chair show that it controls the start, finish and size of a person's leg movements, according to research published Sept. 7 in Science Translational Medicine .

"Our results have helped uncover clear changes in brain activity related to leg movements," said senior researcher Eduardo Martin Moraud, a junior principal investigator at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland.

"We could confirm that the same modulations underlie the encoding of walking states -- for example, changes between standing, walking, turning, avoiding obstacles or stair climbing -- and walking deficits such as freezing of gait," Moraud said.