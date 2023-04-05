Race Could Matter When It Comes to Parkinson's Severity

THURSDAY, April 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- It’s safe to say that the debilitating loss of motor control that typifies Parkinson’s disease is bound to undermine any patient’s quality of life.

But new research now suggests that race complicates the equation, with quality of life found to be worse overall among Black, Hispanic and Asian Parkinson’s patients, when compared with their white peers.

Still, study author Dr. Daniel Di Luca, a clinical fellow in movement disorders with Toronto Western Hospital at the University of Toronto in Canada, said that the racial quality-of-life gap his team observed is “probably best described as small.”

Yet, at the same time, Di Luca stressed that the gap was “clinically meaningful.”

For example, he said that racial and ethnic minority patients experienced greater hardship not only in terms of worse mobility skills but also in terms of worse emotional well-being, increased stigma, greater pain and insufficient social support.