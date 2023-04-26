New Form of Levodopa Might Improve Parkinson's Care

WEDNESDAY, April 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- An extended-release version of a Parkinson’s disease drug could provide more stable relief for patients with the movement disorder, new clinical trial data show.

The new formulation of levodopa, called IPX203, extended the duration of patients’ “on time" — the amount of time the medication is working and symptoms are lessened, researchers reported this week at the American Academy of Neurology's annual meeting, in Boston.

Three oral doses of IPX203 a day worked slightly better than five doses of standard levodopa, with patients’ “on time” running about a half-hour longer, said lead researcher Dr. Alberto Espay, chair of the University of Cincinnati’s department of neurology and rehabilitation medicine.

If approved, Espay expects the new formulation would be dosed with the same frequency as standard levodopa, but that it would provide more stable and sustained “on time” for patients.

“This might well be used with five doses a day, and then this will be a marked improvement,” Espay said. “Most patients really don't mind. What they're worried about is not how frequently they are taking it, but how much ‘off time’ they still may have. They don't want to have ‘off time’ regardless of how many times it takes for them to dose themselves.”